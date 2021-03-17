Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Down 47.4% Over Last 7 Days

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Bitzeny has a market cap of $44,588.43 and approximately $58.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded 47.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.49 or 0.00348539 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000163 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

