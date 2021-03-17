BIZZCOIN Hits Market Capitalization of $4.62 Million (BIZZ)

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. BIZZCOIN has a total market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $299,153.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BIZZCOIN has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BIZZCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00051147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.66 or 0.00632063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070287 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00024952 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00034137 BTC.

BIZZCOIN Profile

BIZZCOIN is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2020. BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,336,317 coins. BIZZCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bizz_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIZZCOIN’s official website is bizzcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed on the Ethereum blockchain, BizzCoin is devised to accelerate transactions while offering lower transaction fees. BizzCoin is designed to play a role in driving transactions on a number of platforms such as shopping, trading, Travel, remittance, and merchant services. It is intended to be the backbone of the BizzCoin Referral & Reward Program. The acceptance and usage of BIZZ are designed to increase its popularity as well as value. BizzCoin will serve as a global currency, which will be acceptable on all BizzCoin platforms, and it will empower people to use a single currency for diverse payments as well as trading. “

BIZZCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIZZCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIZZCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIZZCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

