BlackCoin (BLK) Price Hits $0.0644 on Top Exchanges

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $118,296.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010420 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,546,072 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

