BlackRock Inc. Acquires 10,922 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 608,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.50% of Ontrak worth $37,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTRK. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak during the third quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ontrak stock opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $63.17. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTRK. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ontrak presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

