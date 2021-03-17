BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,125,396 Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,107,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,125,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.35% of Orchid Island Capital worth $37,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Orchid Island Capital by 26.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jonestrading increased their price target on Orchid Island Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $558.38 million, a PE ratio of 197.33 and a beta of 1.36. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.18%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.70%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

