BlackRock Inc. Acquires 11,605 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $39,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $313,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $314.29 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $129.54 and a 52-week high of $339.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.71.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

