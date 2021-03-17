BlackRock Inc. Acquires 191,210 Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,032,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,210 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.27% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $37,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 386.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 18.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CatchMark Timber Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NYSE:CTT opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $527.15 million, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -26.34%.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

