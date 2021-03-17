BlackRock Inc. Acquires 28,923 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,652,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,923 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.42% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $39,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 39,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000.

RSX opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $27.14.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

