BlackRock Inc. Acquires 400,761 Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,362,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 400,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.62% of Cortexyme worth $37,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cortexyme during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cortexyme by 450.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the third quarter worth $230,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Cortexyme by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

In related news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $860,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,981.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRTX stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cortexyme has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.