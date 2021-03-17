BlackRock Inc. Acquires 435,807 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,024,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,807 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.06% of Geron worth $39,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Geron by 190.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,647,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640,921 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Geron by 11.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,011,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 204,349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Geron by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,006,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 905,690 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Geron by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 650,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 274,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Geron by 51.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 434,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 148,506 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Geron stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Geron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 9.60.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Geron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.71.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

