BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,071,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418,787 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.19% of Limelight Networks worth $40,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 77.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 81,851 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 195,185 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Limelight Networks by 59.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 143,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 53,107 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,487,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,368,000 after buying an additional 528,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

LLNW stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $430.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.83 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson downgraded Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 24,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $98,315.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,930 shares of company stock worth $260,814 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

