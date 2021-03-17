BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,575,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.24% of Beazer Homes USA worth $39,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 24,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 3.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 244,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BZH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sidoti began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $645.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.27. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $428.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

