BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,645,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642,152 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.45% of Brigham Minerals worth $40,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 38,811 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MNRL opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $887.76 million, a PE ratio of -782.50 and a beta of 2.45. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $17.05.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNRL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $507,741.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $64,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

