BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424,094 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.22% of Peoples Bancorp worth $38,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 517.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

PEBO opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $679.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.99. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.78%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEBO shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

