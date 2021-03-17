BlackRock Inc. Buys 150,099 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,900,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.35% of Zynex worth $39,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zynex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynex by 11.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Zynex by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 149,644 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,653,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zynex by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 83,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynex alerts:

ZYXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley cut Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $580.87 million, a PE ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 0.60. Zynex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $29.73.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.