BlackRock Inc. Buys 276,694 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,365,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,694 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.35% of Avid Technology worth $37,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVID. Impactive Capital LP boosted its position in Avid Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,881,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,908,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 119.3% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,505,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 818,716 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,097,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 552,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 79,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 57.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 124,581 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVID has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

In related news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $521,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 345,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $962.76 million, a P/E ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $24.47.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

