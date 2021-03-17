BlackRock Inc. Buys 311,431 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,244,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,431 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.04% of i3 Verticals worth $41,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,129,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 17.2% during the third quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 307,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 45,151 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 228,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 217,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 59,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 139.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 146,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 85,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

In related news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $100,799.49. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $38,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IIIV shares. Raymond James upped their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.47. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -870.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $44.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.48 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. Analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.