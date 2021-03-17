BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,907,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.98% of AnaptysBio worth $41,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 357.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the third quarter worth about $284,000.

Shares of ANAB opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.66. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $566.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.74). On average, equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANAB shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

In related news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $751,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

