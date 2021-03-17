BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of CRH worth $40,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 393,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CRH by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 59,260 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in CRH by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 209.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of CRH stock opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.07. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $48.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.17. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded CRH to a “hold” rating and set a $5.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.03.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.