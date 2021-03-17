BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,157,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.10% of Dynex Capital worth $38,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,301,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $565,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading upped their price objective on Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 1,635 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $30,002.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,061,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti bought 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 158,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,173.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,247 shares of company stock valued at $219,971. 3.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DX opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $507.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.64%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

