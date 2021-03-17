BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,149,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,524 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.82% of Independent Bank worth $39,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 220,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 56,136 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 33,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The company has a market cap of $508.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $53.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.40 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

