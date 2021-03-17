BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,983,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 195,401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.87% of Tutor Perini worth $38,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth $6,101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 18.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 51,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42. Tutor Perini Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $932.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.41%. Analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

