BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,250,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,596 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.20% of Unifi worth $39,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFI. FMR LLC bought a new position in Unifi in the first quarter valued at about $1,262,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 329.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Unifi by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 10.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

UFI stock opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Unifi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $162.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

