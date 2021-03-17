BlackRock Inc. Has $37.28 Million Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,349,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.44% of Liberty Latin America worth $37,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LILA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 36,590 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 47.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,260 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LILA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Shares of LILA stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

