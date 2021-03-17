BlackRock Inc. Has $37.72 Million Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,689,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.92% of MRC Global worth $37,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in MRC Global by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 59,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 45,787 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 409,279 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRC opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $762.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

