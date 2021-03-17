BlackRock Inc. Has $37.72 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $37,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average is $53.48. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $58.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

