BlackRock Inc. Has $37.86 Million Holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,684,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444,360 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.40% of Neoleukin Therapeutics worth $37,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 158.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 117,859 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 103.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after buying an additional 508,698 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NLTX opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $483.51 million, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NLTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

In related news, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $31,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,383,562 shares in the company, valued at $18,304,525.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,800 shares of company stock worth $96,516 over the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

