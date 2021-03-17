BlackRock Inc. Has $37.90 Million Holdings in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 99.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,336,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665,647 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.40% of Generation Bio worth $37,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Generation Bio by 9.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

GBIO stock opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64. Generation Bio Co. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $55.72.

In other Generation Bio news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 5,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $183,200.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,631,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Donald William Nicholson acquired 4,081 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $99,984.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,346.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,397 shares of company stock worth $861,129 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GBIO shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Generation Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

