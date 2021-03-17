BlackRock Inc. Has $38.22 Million Stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,209,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 73,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.60% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $38,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 466.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 300,322 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter worth $1,620,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $1,189,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 43.4% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 250,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 75,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,536,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after buying an additional 67,109 shares during the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACRE opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $483.76 million, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.51%.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

