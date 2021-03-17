BlackRock Inc. Has $38.33 Million Stock Holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.35% of Barrett Business Services worth $38,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 530.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBSI. TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barrett Business Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

BBSI stock opened at $70.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $536.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.93 and its 200 day moving average is $64.77. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $77.74.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

