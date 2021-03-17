BlackRock Inc. Has $39.53 Million Stock Position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,179,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,593 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.20% of Nautilus worth $39,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Nautilus by 963.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the third quarter worth $360,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 26,011 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

NYSE:NLS opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.73 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. Nautilus’s quarterly revenue was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

