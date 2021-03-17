BlackRock Inc. Has $39.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $39,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,496,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,283,000. Finally, EQ LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,143,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock opened at $208.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $209.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.83.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.