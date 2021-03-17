BlackRock Inc. Has $39.89 Million Stock Holdings in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,375,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,686 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.89% of ORBCOMM worth $39,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORBC. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,149,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 594,614 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ORBCOMM by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 740,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 233,695 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 62,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on ORBCOMM from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

ORBCOMM stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. ORBCOMM Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.16 million, a PE ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.39.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $38,195.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,275.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 15,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $114,228.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,231 shares of company stock valued at $827,513 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

