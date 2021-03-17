BlackRock Inc. Has $40.32 Million Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,939,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,902 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.20% of Veritiv worth $40,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 237.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 45,811.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritiv in the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Veritiv during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. Veritiv Co. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $640.40 million, a PE ratio of -60.74 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.37.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $2.63. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

