BlackRock Inc. Has $41.18 Million Stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,341,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.56% of United States Cellular worth $41,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 32.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 4.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in United States Cellular by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,444 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

USM stock opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.70. United States Cellular Co. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.