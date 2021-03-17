BlackRock Inc. Has $41.57 Million Stake in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,674 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.69% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $41,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,102,000 after purchasing an additional 319,475 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,013,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after acquiring an additional 90,695 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 83.3% during the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,848,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,677,000. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BTAI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $1,236,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $725,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,003,380.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,352,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

BTAI opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

