BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 999,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,290 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.11% of OrthoPediatrics worth $41,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,062,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,827,000 after buying an additional 73,840 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 541,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after buying an additional 73,831 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 17.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after acquiring an additional 54,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 103.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 234,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 119,300 shares during the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.45. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $57.42.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $39,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 2,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $147,053.05. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 29,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,873.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,436 shares of company stock worth $2,762,620. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

