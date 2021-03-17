BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.42% of Digimarc worth $39,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 534.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMRC stock opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $567.74 million, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45. Digimarc Co. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $58.74.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 67.33% and a negative net margin of 140.61%.

In other news, Director James T. Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $163,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,964.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Chamness sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $519,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $943,060. Corporate insiders own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

