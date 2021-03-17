BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,299,737 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,407 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.15% of Flushing Financial worth $38,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 421.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Flushing Financial by 27.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 161,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 75.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 27,609 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFIC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $676.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

