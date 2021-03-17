BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,115,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,188 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.21% of Ribbon Communications worth $40,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,381,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,985,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 114,924 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 23,739 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Shares of RBBN opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBBN. TheStreet upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Ribbon Communications news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $66,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,947 shares in the company, valued at $599,972.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.