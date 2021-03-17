BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,948,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.80% of Grid Dynamics worth $37,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 62.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,208.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,057.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Max Martynov sold 3,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,126.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 234,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,233 shares of company stock worth $283,020 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDYN. Cowen increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

