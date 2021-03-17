BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.01% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $38,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $825,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $516,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.58. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $82,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $212,826.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,580.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,930 shares of company stock worth $360,127 over the last 90 days.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

