BlackRock Inc. Invests $37.75 Million in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,139,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,754,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.65% of C4 Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.75. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

There is no company description available for C4 Therapeutics Inc

Featured Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC).

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.