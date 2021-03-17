BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,993,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,729 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.69% of Park Aerospace worth $40,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKE. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Park Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Park Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 54.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 33,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKE opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.95 million, a PE ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $15.57.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

