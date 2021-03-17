BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,301 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.17% of BlackRock worth $188,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in BlackRock by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in BlackRock by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BLK traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $724.78. 7,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,257. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $788.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $713.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $668.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

