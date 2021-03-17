BlackRock Inc. Purchases 103,412 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,693,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 103,412 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.04% of Tenneco worth $39,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Tenneco by 50.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Tenneco by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $13.12.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 8,543 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $84,319.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $67,599.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,215,751 shares of company stock valued at $94,935,501 in the last three months. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.