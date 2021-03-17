BlackRock Inc. Purchases 222,421 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,710,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,421 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.36% of AssetMark Financial worth $41,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,522,000 after buying an additional 363,231 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,420,000 after purchasing an additional 339,257 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 71,994 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 13,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $328,312.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,909 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,522 shares of company stock worth $5,326,909. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1,176.41 and a beta of 1.23.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMK shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist started coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK).

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.