BlackRock Inc. Purchases 36,462 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,152,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.61% of American Software worth $36,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Software during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of American Software by 32.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in American Software by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of American Software by 30.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 365,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,442 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $331,306.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 76,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 7,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $147,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AMSWA. Sidoti cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.85 million, a PE ratio of 105.16 and a beta of 0.51. American Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. On average, analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

