BlackRock Inc. Purchases 3,722,374 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 89.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,866,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,722,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.46% of Gerdau worth $36,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in Gerdau by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Gerdau by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gerdau alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GGB. HSBC cut Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gerdau has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. Gerdau S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0239 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Gerdau Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.