BlackRock Inc. Purchases 790,622 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,710,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.98% of Accel Entertainment worth $37,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 267,080 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 5.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 1.27. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $15.11.

In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $252,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

